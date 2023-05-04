Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after buying an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

DGX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,643. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.