Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

