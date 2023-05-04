Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

