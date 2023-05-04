Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
