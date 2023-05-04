TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $138,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $432.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

