TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $215,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,847,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

LDOS stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.