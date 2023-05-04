TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.