TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.