Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.3 %

TRT opened at $4.30 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.63.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.