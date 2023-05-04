Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.44. 4,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 173,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Tristar Acquisition I Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tristar Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,156,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $2,606,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tristar Acquisition I by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

