Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 151.57 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 219.50 ($2.74).

A number of brokerages have commented on BBOX. Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.16).

In related news, insider Elizabeth Brown purchased 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,624.06). Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

