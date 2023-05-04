Truist Financial Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $97.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMED. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amedisys by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

