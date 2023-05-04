TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.49

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 27323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $547.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In related news, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,438.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,491.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,661 shares of company stock worth $277,764. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.