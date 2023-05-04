TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.35

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 55689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TTEC by 73.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
