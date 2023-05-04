Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $519.67. 51,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

