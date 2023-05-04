Ultra Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $86.98 million and $1.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,894.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00406137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00114209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25462685 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,397,831.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.