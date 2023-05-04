Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.88. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,346,835 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Ultrapar Participações Dividend Announcement

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

