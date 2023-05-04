UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,452 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of UMB Financial worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 229,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

