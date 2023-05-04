UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.68

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 144447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

