Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Trading Up 1%

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.29). Approximately 3,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 54,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.28).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.48 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Unicorn AIM VCT alerts:

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,044.78%.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.