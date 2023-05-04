United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 55.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 84,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $39,811,200,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

