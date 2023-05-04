United Parcel Service, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity at United Parcel Service
In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.
United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
