United Parcel Service, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

