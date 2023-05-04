United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

