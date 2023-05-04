United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share.

UTHR traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,902. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $174.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $1,834,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $1,834,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,005 shares of company stock worth $50,283,699 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

