Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.34. The company had a trading volume of 470,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,308. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $155.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

