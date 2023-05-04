Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Trimmed by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 251,358 shares during the period. Universal Health Services comprises about 4.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Universal Health Services worth $207,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

UHS stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.25. 81,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.