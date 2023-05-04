Unizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.94 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $18.94 million and $688,618.53 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

