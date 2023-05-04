UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00012167 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $992,651.50 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00304211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,478,685 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,479,646.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.66480088 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $754,361.61 traded over the last 24 hours."

