Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.01

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2705966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Upstart Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,676. Insiders own 18.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

