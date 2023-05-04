US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 747 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Integer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading

