US Asset Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.9% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

