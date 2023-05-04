US Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 198,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.33%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

