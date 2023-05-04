US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
