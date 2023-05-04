US Asset Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $84,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

