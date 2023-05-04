US Asset Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

