US Asset Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.82. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

