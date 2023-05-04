Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.43 billion $3.76 million -7.09

Dividends

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Valor Latitude Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valor Latitude Acquisition pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.7% and pay out -537.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Valor Latitude Acquisition lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 275.48%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valor Latitude Acquisition peers beat Valor Latitude Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

