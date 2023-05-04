VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,669 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.8% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $74,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 22,953,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,192,406. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

