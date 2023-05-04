Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 102,388 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

