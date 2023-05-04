Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Reduced by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VGK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.58. 1,381,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

