Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 14.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 251,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.07. 597,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

