Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,414,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,565 shares.The stock last traded at $104.30 and had previously closed at $106.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.