Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,945. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

