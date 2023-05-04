Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

