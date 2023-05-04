Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.96. 1,374,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.42 and its 200-day moving average is $364.55. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

