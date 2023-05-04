Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $374.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.42 and its 200-day moving average is $364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

