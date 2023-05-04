Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

