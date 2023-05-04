Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.38. 568,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

