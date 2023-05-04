Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,940,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,861,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,642,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,034.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 175,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 202,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

