Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 10,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VTYX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 561,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,560. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

