Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.39 million and $7.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003436 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

